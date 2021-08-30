iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $146,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,955,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.79. The stock had a trading volume of 422,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,940. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.