iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $200,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,107,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,450,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

