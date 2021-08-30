iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,870 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

