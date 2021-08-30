iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 16.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $30,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.52. 306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,185. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $186.62 and a 52-week high of $267.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.