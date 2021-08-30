iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.58

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.58 and last traded at $118.15, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.22.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.71.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.