iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.74

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.74 and last traded at $108.72, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 136.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

