iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $161.75

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.75 and last traded at $161.75, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after buying an additional 270,865 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,073 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

