iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.62

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.62 and last traded at $68.37, with a volume of 29495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

