iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610,592 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 72.3% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 225,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 47.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $22.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.