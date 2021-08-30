iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.48

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $207.48 and last traded at $207.41, with a volume of 2723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

