iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $64,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $275.84. The company had a trading volume of 896,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

