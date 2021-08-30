iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.71 on Monday, reaching $454.90. 108,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $452.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.