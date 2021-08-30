iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s 6th Largest Position

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $454.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $452.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

