iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 69.0% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 142,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.71. The stock had a trading volume of 151,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $452.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

