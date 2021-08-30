iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $452.84

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $452.84 and last traded at $452.64, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $452.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,422,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,287,000 after acquiring an additional 77,755 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

