iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $455.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

