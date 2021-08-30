iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $454.93. The company had a trading volume of 126,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $452.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

