iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

