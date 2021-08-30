iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.37

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $78.32, with a volume of 10790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

