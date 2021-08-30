iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 63,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

