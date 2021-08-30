iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $151.51. 24,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

