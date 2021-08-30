iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

