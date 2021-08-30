iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,646. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

