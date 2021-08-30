iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.40% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $276,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.53. 3,330,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,646. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

