iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $112.53. 297,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.