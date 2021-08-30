iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

