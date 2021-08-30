iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.