iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,557,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,322,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Shares of IYM opened at $134.13 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.99.

