iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,624,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,336,000 after buying an additional 437,641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,573,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500,663 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

