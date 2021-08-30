iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.01

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.01 and last traded at $108.01, with a volume of 478211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

