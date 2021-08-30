iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.48

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 2122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. iStar’s payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

