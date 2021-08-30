Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Trading Down 10.6%

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF)’s share price fell 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Itafos from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

