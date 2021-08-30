Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.17

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.17 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 298760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

IVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion and a PE ratio of -97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.14.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.