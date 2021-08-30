J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks Sells 500 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

