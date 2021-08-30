J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks Sells 500 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ JBHT traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
