J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $27,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,472 shares of company stock worth $926,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.70. 33,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

