J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.99

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.99 and last traded at $183.61, with a volume of 20800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.56.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

