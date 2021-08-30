J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.