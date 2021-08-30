J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $163.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.17.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

