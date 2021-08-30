J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $163.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

