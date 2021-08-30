J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 0.8% Higher

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $20.92. 20,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 345,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The firm has a market cap of $208.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $5,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in J.Jill by 64.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

