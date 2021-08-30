J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,527 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $15,922,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.7% during the second quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.9% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 8,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.05. The stock had a trading volume of 597,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

