J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,949 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 320.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.70. 15,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,977. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $118.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

