J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,511 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,758,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

MGK stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.51 and a 52 week high of $247.00.

