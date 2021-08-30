J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $10.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $339.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

