J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.06. 360,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071,538. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05.

