J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.09. 32,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,936. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $248.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

