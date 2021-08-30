J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $16.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,896.96. 42,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,892.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

