J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 455 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded up $17.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $729.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833,875. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $722.37 billion, a PE ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $677.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.