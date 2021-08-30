J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 6,273 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.52. 334,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,212,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

