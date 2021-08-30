J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund accounts for 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,461. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

